No more tickets will be sold for next Friday’s first-round playoff game between Colquitt County and Brookwood. If the Packers win on Friday, a second-round playoff game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium. Ticket prices are set by the Georgia High School Association and will be $17 for reserved seats and $10 for general admission. Season ticket holders can purchase their tickets and general admission tickets will be sold from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 3 and from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday, Dec. 4 at the high school athletic office. No tickets will be sold at the gates. Only cash and checks will be accepted to purchase tickets. Only GHSA passes will be accepted. Teacher passes and Golden passes will not be accepted during the playoffs.
Colquitt County football ticket information
Obituaries
Ms. Emma Lou Harris, 86 departed this life on November 11, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Graveside Service will be held 1 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Strong Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held 2:00-6:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020. Luke Strong And Son Mortuary is in cha…
Ms. Annie Bell Gamble, 70, departed this life on November 16, 2020 at Pruitt Health Sunset. Graveside Service will be held 1 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St James #2 Cemetery in Moultrie Georgia. Public viewing will be held 2:00-6:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020. Luke Strong And Son Mo…
TALLAHASSEE [mdash]Mr. Troy Haugabook, 54, departed this life on November 17, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. Funeral Services are incomplete at this time. Luke Strong And Son Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
