No more tickets will be sold for next Friday’s first-round playoff game between Colquitt County and Brookwood. If the Packers win on Friday, a second-round playoff game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium. Ticket prices are set by the Georgia High School Association and will be $17 for reserved seats and $10 for general admission. Season ticket holders can purchase their tickets and general admission tickets will be sold from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 3 and from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday, Dec. 4 at the high school athletic office. No tickets will be sold at the gates. Only cash and checks will be accepted to purchase tickets. Only GHSA passes will be accepted. Teacher passes and Golden passes will not be accepted during the playoffs.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you