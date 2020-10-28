Tickets for Colquitt County's Friday home game against Camden County will be on sale Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m.-noon at the high school athletic office. Tickets for the Nov. 6 home game against Lowndes will be on sale next Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. General admission tickets are $8. Reserved seat tickets are $15. There will be no tickets sold at the gate.
Colquitt County football ticket sales
