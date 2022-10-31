For Colquitt County football fans planning to go to Richmond Hill on Friday to watch the Packers play the Wildcats in their final regular-season game, tickets are available only at GoFan. There will be no tickets for the game sold in Moultrie this week or at the gate in Richmond Hill.
Playoff game tickets
The Packers have qualified for the state playoffs and their first-round game will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. The opponent will be determined on Friday.
Reserved seat ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets for their seats from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. each day at the high school athletic office.
On Monday, Nov. 7, all reserved tickets that have not been purchased will go on sale to the public along with general admission tickets.
Pre-sale reserved tickets will be $12.
Playoff tickets purchased at the high school can be paid for by cash, check or credit card.
