MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County girls basketball team missed 16 free throws on Saturday and lost 42-41 to Rickards High in the Fastbreak Thanksgiving Shoot-out held at Godby High in Tallahassee.
The Lady Packers had won their opener in the event Friday morning, defeating Lincoln High 54-35.
Including a season-opening 48-36 victory at Westover High in Albany, the Lady Packers are 2-1 as they prepare for their next game, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Bainbridge.
The Colquitt County boys have played just one game, falling to Westover 67-29, despite 16 points by freshman Cason Harden.
Colquitt’s girls trailed the entire game against Rickards.
Ameris Johnson rebounded a missed free throw and put it back in to cut Colquitt’s deficit to one just before time expired.
D’Zeriyah Polite continued her solid offensive start to the season by scoring 16 points.
Amareyia Knighton and Nyleigha Knighton each had eight; Johnson had six; Jermani Triplett had a first-quarter basket; and Jamya Moore added a free throw.
“Ameris and Dezi (Polite) played both ends of the floor,” coach Rondesha Williams said. “Jamya was in foul trouble early and couldn’t get into a rhythm.”
Colquitt hit just 10 of 26 free throw attempts, 38 percent.
Although the Lady Packers were 6-for-9 in the fourth quarter, they converted just four of their first 17.
“Free throws were the difference,” Williams said.
Lady Packers 54, Lincoln 35
Polite scored 17 points to lead the Lady Packers over Lincoln.
Colquitt also got eight points from point guard Moore, who was hurt early in the third quarter.
Sophomore Caylnn Singletary played point guard the rest of the game and finished with four points.
“It was a little nerve-wracking for her,” Williams said of Singletary. “But she did a good job.”
Colquitt also played without start shooting guard Carliss Johnson, who suffered a severely sprained ankle in the season-opening victory over Westover.
The Lady Packers also got 11 points from Nyleigha Knighton and 10 points from Ameris Johnson.
“Nyleigha keeps showing us more and more what she can do,” Williams said.
Williams was especially pleased with the play of Polite and Ameris Johnson.
“They always seem to be in the right place at the right time,” Williams said.
Lady Packers 48, Westover 36
The season-opening win over Westover was tempered by the loss of Carliss Johnson, who scored 14 points before suffering a severely sprained ankle early in the third quarter.
Colquitt’s girls never trailed against the Lady Patriots.
“I was concerned because we didn’t seem focused going into the game,” Williams said. “But we played really well.
“We played great defense and handled their press. They had to back off from their press and play a 2-3 zone.”
In addition to the 14 points by Johnson, who went over 1,000 career points last season, Polite added 13.
Ameris Johnson had eight.
“She was all over the floor,” Williams said of Ameris Johnson. “She was just doing what she does.”
Nyleigha Knighton added six points, Singletary had four and Moore had three.
