MOULTRIE- It took two games on Saturday, but Colquitt County's Gold all-star team won the Georgia Recreation and Park Association's 12-and-under state baseball championship with a 10-3 victory over Lyons.
The Gold all-stars had won all three of their state tournament games heading into Saturday's 10 a.m. championship game against Lyons.
Although it had lost to Colquitt County 3-2 on Thursday, Lyons won 11-4 Saturday morning, giving both teams one loss in the tournament and setting up the "if" game at noon for the championship.
Colquitt County took the championship going away, adding to an 8-3 lead with a pair of runs in the final inning.
The Gold all-stars opened state tournament play on Wednesday with a 7-5 victory over St. Simons.
After sending Lyons to the losers bracket on Thursday, Gold qualified for the championship game with a 4-0 shutout of Vidalia on Friday.
Lyons, the District I runner-up, played eight games - two each day - in the tournament.
On Wednesday, Lyons defeated Garden City 12-3 and Bartow 13-3.
After losing to Colquitt County in its first game on Thursday, Lyons won its first losers bracket game 16-4 over Garden City.
Lyons won both of its Friday games, beating St. Simons 15-0 and Vidalia 3-1, to set up its Saturday matchups with Colquitt County.
Colquitt County Gold, under head coach Tony DeRosso, includes Owen Avery, Regan Bozeman, Bradley Bryan, Bowen DeRosso, Easton Harlow, James Horne, Kaden King, Ashton Luckey, Justin Luckey, Bryce Roberts and Carter Summerlin.
