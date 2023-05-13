MOULTRIE – “I’ve done everything I can do. Workout, eat right, create good health and fitness. It’s a humbling experience knowing that I can’t go any further without the help of others.”
Jeff Tucker, who is an HVAC contractor in Moultrie, has been nominated for the cover of Muscle and Fitness Magazine, but the only way for him to win is from votes from the public.
“It’s been a strange journey,” said Tucker. “It started in elementary all through school playing sports, but as an adult you naturally drift away from that … at 44, I had someone in my life that I was somewhat close to tell me I was fat. It hit me and I went home and really looked in the mirror. I joined a gym.”
Initially, Tucker was only in it for weight loss, but it’s evolved into much more.
“I enjoy it,” said Tucker. “It’s not always easy, but it’s worth it. I lead a very active lifestyle. I’m always on the go.”
Tucker completed his first half-marathon, which is 13.1 miles, in March. He has also registered to compete in a Spartan Race in August.
“I just did a Savage race a couple weeks ago,” said Tucker. “My arms and hands are still feeling it and are sore. It was very tough, all grip strength.”
Besides being in good mental and physical shape, that isn’t all Tucker has gained from this lifelong journey.
“If I can even motivate one person, that’s really all I want,” said Tucker. “For people to see that just because you are older doesn’t mean you still can’t do things.”
Those wanting to support Tucker on social media for the Muscle and Fitness Magazine cover contest can do so for free once daily.
Supporters can also visit the magazine's website at featured.muscleandfitness.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.