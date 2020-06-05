Colquitt County High School cheer tryouts will be held June 22-26 at Willie J. Williams Middle School and will follow all Georgia High School Association guidelines.
The deadline for all paperwork to be turned in is Wednesday, June 10.
Paperwork will be collected from 5-6 p.m. on June 10 in the loop in front of the Willie J. Williams Middle School gymnasium.
All students must have a physical in order to try out.
Students who need a copy of the paperwork or who have questions should call coach Patti Wier at 873-0623.
Dates for middle school tryouts have not yet be set.
