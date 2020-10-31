MOULTRIE - A quick glance through television channels or across social media can show just how degraded our civil discourse has become in many instances these days. But while civility may be lacking on a national level, Georgia’s high schools and its athletes are bright examples of respectable behaviors both on and off the field.
That is one of just a few reasons why Georgia’s EMCs, including Colquitt EMC, are proud to announce the winners of the 2019-2020 Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Awards.
“The young people of our community are the future and one of our greatest investments,” says Danny Nichols with Colquitt EMC. “Having high school athletics serve as a vehicle for our student-athletes to both learn how to handle the challenges of life as well as be an example of winning and losing with class are just a couple of reasons, we are proud to invest in high school sports and these incredible young adults.
Colquitt EMC, along with other Georgia EMCs, have presented the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award to schools like Colquitt County High School since 2006.
To be considered for this award, students, athletes, coaches, spectators and anyone associated with high school activities programs must illustrate outstanding respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility before, during and after athletic competition.
“Congratulations to all of the region winners of the GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for 2019-2020,” says Dr. Robin Hines, GHSA Executive Director. “It is an honor for these member schools to be selected by their regions for this award. The characteristics of good sportsmanship are critical to the development of our young people as they transition into productive adults. The GHSA applauds our schools on this accomplishment and appreciates Georgia’s EMCs for their support of this outstanding recognition program.”
Schools such as Colquitt County High School have shown exemplary sportsmanship across a variety of athletics, ranging from athletes to spectators. The Award also extends to anyone involved in the athletic event, which honors both the school and the community.
Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Awards are presented annually by EMC representatives during fall athletic events and school assemblies to GHSA-member high schools in 56 regions and seven classifications.
Colquitt EMC is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity to over 46,000 members in Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Colquitt, Lowndes, Tift and Worth counties.
The GHSA is a voluntary, non-profit organization comprised of more than 460 public and private high schools that strives to promote good sportsmanship, participant safety, fair play and a cooperative spirit among its member schools. The GHSA administers regulations for region and state competition in 20 sports and three activities. For more information, visit www.ghsa.net.
Winners of the 2019-2020 GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award presented by Georgia’s EMCs include:
Class AAAAAAA (7A) Region 1 – Colquitt County High School
Region 2 – Wheeler High School
Region 3 – Hillgrove High School
Region 4 – Roswell High School
Region 5 – Lambert High School
Region 6 – Duluth High School
Region 7 – Parkview High School
Region 8 – Rockdale County High School Class AAAAAA (6A) Region 1 – Coffee High School
Region 2 – Effingham County High School
Region 3 – Evans High School
Region 4 – Mundy’s Mill High School
Region 5 – Northgate High School
Region 6 – Osborne High School
Region 7 – Chattahoochee High School
Region 8 – Habersham Central High School
Class AAAAA (5A)
Region 1 – Warner Robins High School
Region 2 – Ware County High School
Region 3 – McIntosh High School
Region 4 – Eagle’s Landing High School
Region 5 – Arabia Mountain High School
Region 6 – Riverwood International Charter School
Region 7 – Woodland (Cartersville) High School
Region 8 – Johnson (Gainesville) High School
Class AAAA (4A)
Region 1 – Americus-Sumter High School
Region 2 – West Laurens High School
Region 3 – Thomson High School
Region 4 – McDonough High School
Region 5 – Central (Carrollton) High School
Region 6 – Pickens High School
Region 7 – West Hall High School
Region 8 – Madison County High School
Class AAA (3A)
Region 1 – Monroe (Albany) High School
Region 2 – Long County High School
Region 3 – Benedictine Military School
Region 4 – Rutland High School
Region 5 – Cedar Grove High School
Region 6 – Ringgold High School
Region 7 – Fannin County High School
Region 8 – Morgan County High School
Class AA (2A)
Region 1 – Early County High School
Region 2 – Metter High School
Region 3 – East Laurens High School
Region 4 – Butler High School
Region 5 – Heard County High School
Region 6 – Therrell High School
Region 7 – Coosa High school
Region 8 – Social Circle High School
Class A
Region 1 – Pelham High School
Region 2 – Atkinson County High School
Region 3 – Claxton High School
Region 4 – Marion County High School
Region 5 – Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School
Region 6 – Trion High School
Region 7 – Georgia Military College
Region 8 – Tallulah Falls School
