Colquitt County earns GHSA sportsmanship award

Shown at the presentation of the GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award are, from left, Colquitt County High Athletic Director Greg Tillery, Principal Jamie Dixon, Sonya Aldridge and Colquitt EMC representative Shelby Cloud.

MOULTRIE - A quick glance through television channels or across social media can show just how degraded our civil discourse has become in many instances these days. But while civility may be lacking on a national level, Georgia’s high schools and its athletes are bright examples of respectable behaviors both on and off the field.

That is one of just a few reasons why Georgia’s EMCs, including Colquitt EMC, are proud to announce the winners of the 2019-2020 Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Awards.

“The young people of our community are the future and one of our greatest investments,” says Danny Nichols with Colquitt EMC. “Having high school athletics serve as a vehicle for our student-athletes to both learn how to handle the challenges of life as well as be an example of winning and losing with class are just a couple of reasons, we are proud to invest in high school sports and these incredible young adults.

Colquitt EMC, along with other Georgia EMCs, have presented the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award to schools like Colquitt County High School since 2006.

To be considered for this award, students, athletes, coaches, spectators and anyone associated with high school activities programs must illustrate outstanding respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility before, during and after athletic competition.

“Congratulations to all of the region winners of the GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for 2019-2020,” says Dr. Robin Hines, GHSA Executive Director. “It is an honor for these member schools to be selected by their regions for this award. The characteristics of good sportsmanship are critical to the development of our young people as they transition into productive adults. The GHSA applauds our schools on this accomplishment and appreciates Georgia’s EMCs for their support of this outstanding recognition program.”

Schools such as Colquitt County High School have shown exemplary sportsmanship across a variety of athletics, ranging from athletes to spectators. The Award also extends to anyone involved in the athletic event, which honors both the school and the community.

Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Awards are presented annually by EMC representatives during fall athletic events and school assemblies to GHSA-member high schools in 56 regions and seven classifications.

Colquitt EMC is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity to over 46,000 members in Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Colquitt, Lowndes, Tift and Worth counties.

The GHSA is a voluntary, non-profit organization comprised of more than 460 public and private high schools that strives to promote good sportsmanship, participant safety, fair play and a cooperative spirit among its member schools. The GHSA administers regulations for region and state competition in 20 sports and three activities. For more information, visit www.ghsa.net.

Winners of the 2019-2020 GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award presented by Georgia’s EMCs include:

Class AAAAAAA (7A)  Region 1 – Colquitt County High School

Region 2 – Wheeler High School

Region 3 – Hillgrove High School

Region 4 – Roswell High School

Region 5 – Lambert High School

Region 6 – Duluth High School

Region 7 – Parkview High School

Region 8 – Rockdale County High School  Class AAAAAA (6A)  Region 1 – Coffee High School

Region 2 – Effingham County High School

Region 3 – Evans High School

Region 4 – Mundy’s Mill High School

Region 5 – Northgate High School

Region 6 – Osborne High School

Region 7 – Chattahoochee High School

Region 8 – Habersham Central High School

Class AAAAA (5A)

Region 1 – Warner Robins High School

Region 2 – Ware County High School

Region 3 – McIntosh High School

Region 4 – Eagle’s Landing High School

Region 5 – Arabia Mountain High School

Region 6 – Riverwood International Charter School

Region 7 – Woodland (Cartersville) High School

Region 8 – Johnson (Gainesville) High School

Class AAAA (4A)

Region 1 – Americus-Sumter High School

Region 2 – West Laurens High School

Region 3 – Thomson High School

Region 4 – McDonough High School

Region 5 – Central (Carrollton) High School

Region 6 – Pickens High School

Region 7 – West Hall High School

Region 8 – Madison County High School

Class AAA (3A)

Region 1 – Monroe (Albany) High School

Region 2 – Long County High School

Region 3 – Benedictine Military School

Region 4 – Rutland High School

Region 5 – Cedar Grove High School

Region 6 – Ringgold High School

Region 7 – Fannin County High School

Region 8 – Morgan County High School

Class AA (2A)

Region 1 – Early County High School

Region 2 – Metter High School

Region 3 – East Laurens High School

Region 4 – Butler High School

Region 5 – Heard County High School

Region 6 – Therrell High School

Region 7 – Coosa High school

Region 8 – Social Circle High School

Class A

Region 1 – Pelham High School

Region 2 – Atkinson County High School

Region 3 – Claxton High School

Region 4 – Marion County High School

Region 5 – Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School

Region 6 – Trion High School

Region 7 – Georgia Military College

Region 8 – Tallulah Falls School

