MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County High School cafeteria was full of laughter and applause Thursday evening during the end of season Packers and Lady Packers soccer banquet.
Coach Oscar Alvarado was the first to present his team.
The 9th grade boys went undefeated in their season and took first when they competed in a Thomasville tournament.
Yonathan Villeda-Santiago was the best offensive player. “He wanted three goals per game,” said Alvarado when handing over the plaque.
The defensive player of the year was awarded to Christian Nunez, who the coach referred to as a very solid player.
The athlete who received the most improved player was Victor Morales Ramirez. “He had lots of progressions,” said Alvarado. “He did what he was told, and worked hard.”
Though not many of the players were physically present, Coach Andy Chapura still read off all the names of the JV boys, who accomplished a third year undefeated.
Defender of the year went to Will Blanton.
Turner McDaniel was the offensive player. “I’ve coached him since he was itty bitty,” said Chapura. “We got us to 10-0 several times.”
Defensive player, David Dos-Santos, was awarded most improved player. This was his first season playing soccer.
Head coach for the JV Lady Packers, Carlos Bautista, went next.
“We played 13 games and won seven of those,” said Bautista. “Over the season we had 40 goals and only got scored on nine times.”
Chelsea Moreno received offensive player of the year due to her ability to create plays and get the ball to the back of the net.
Best defensive player was given to Carolinn Brown. “She is someone I could rely on,” said Bautista. “She always had the best attitude and kept us together.”
Receiving the most improved player during her first soccer season ever was Melissa Breedlove.
The varsity teams were the last to be acknowledged.
Coach Colby Simpson for the Lady Packers introduced his players first.
“This season we came in with the mindset of believe and commit,” said Simpson. “We stayed motivated and kept on keeping during hard times. I’m very proud.”
Five of the Lady Packers made all-region teams.
Haylie Linsley was an honorable mention.
Making the second team were Ella Lowry and Lynnsey Luttrell.
The final two, Jacey Wetherington and Laura Bryan made the first team.
Instead of awarding singular awards, Simpson presented each athlete with a plaque that had a picture of the team.
Finally, it was time to honor the Packers, introduced by head coach, Jimbo Jarvis.
“We worked hard and played harder,” said Jarvis.
“There is so much respect within this group. I can’t say enough how proud I am.”
Five of the Packer players were selected to be a part of Thursday night’s All-Star Region Game: Bryan Ortiz, Adrian Gallardo, Luke Brogdon, Hudson Glenn and Jackson Glenn.
As with the Lady Packers, the Packers also had several members made the All-Region teams.
Nataim Garcia and Yahir Cleto — “the grandfather” as Jarvis introduced him — both made honorable mention.
Yudi Duvergel Jr., Hudson Glenn and Ortiz were placed on the second team.
On the first team were Gallardo, Jackson Glenn and Brogdon.
Jarvis handed out four individual awards as well.
Brogdon was given the defender of the year award.
Offensive player of the year went to Bryan Ortiz.
Josue Ramirez, for the second year in a row, won an award. This year, he was given the most improved.
Jackson Glenn was also given the most valuable player award. “He kept us in games, especially that one against Richmond Hill,” said Jarvis. “And he put on a show with penalty kicks.”
Glenn also received another gigantic honor: 7A Region player of the year.
Finally, the Region Championship trophy that will sit in the school's case was presented to the entire Packers team.
Before the conclusion of the evening, there were two special presentations throughout the night.
The first was when George Barber presented the Will and George Barber Scholarship.
Barber is a Packer alumnus who played soccer from 6-12 grade.
“I have a lot of great memories and learned a lot of lessons,” said Barber. “It means a lot to be able to pass this on.”
Eric Garcia was presented with the scholarship for 2023.
The second special presentation was to the boys varsity head coach Jimbo Jarvis.
To thank him for his 27 years of service to the Colquitt County High School soccer program, Jarvis was presented with a plaque and a roaring round of applause.
Simpson is filling Jarvis’ shoes as the Packers head coach while Bautista is now the Lady Packer varsity head coach.
Heading into summer, both coaches are preparing their strategies. Stay tuned for what they are planning for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
