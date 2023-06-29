MOULTRIE – After losing their primary goalie to graduation, the Lady Packers are looking to their upcoming 2023-24 season with the task of assigning a new one. Though tryouts are still months away, varsity head coach Carlos Bautista is already starting to work with potential goalies.
Junior Isabel Taylor and freshman Rhyle Tillery both donned goalie gloves for the two-day Lady Packers soccer goalie camp held at the indoor practice facility that began Monday.
Also in attendance were forwards Molly Heart and Tatum Slaughter to assist with shots on goal.
“Those two [Heart and Slaughter] are both being looked at by Georgia Southwestern as well as some other colleges,” said Bautista. “They are doing lots of off-season work as they work to find their homes next year, and this was a chance for them to help out and get more practice.”
During the two days, Taylor and Tillery got to see how a goalie uses their hands and bodies to their advantage and practiced the position.
For one, though still a Lady Packer through softball, being a goalie was a completely new experience. For the other, it was like putting on a familiar hat.
“Taylor is our most knowledgeable goalkeeper and has a lot of experience because she was the JV’s keeper last season” said Bautista. “Tillery being a dual sport athlete and, especially being a catcher, we know she is good with her hands. She came out very strong and we are excited about her potential.”
Taylor and Tillery will continue to practice throughout the summer and prepare for the official Lady Packer soccer tryouts in the fall.
