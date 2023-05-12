MOULTRIE – Senior Keshaun Palmore threw a 50 foot 9 inches throw, receiving fifth in shot put.at the 7A track and field state tournament held at McEachern High School on Thursday and Friday,
He was the only athlete from Colquitt County High School to receive a single digit finishing placement.
“It’s not the finish I was hoping for,” said Palmore. “But, my goal was to make it to state and I did that. Like the coach said, I'm still the fifth best show putter in 7A in Georgia.”
On the road to meeting his goal of attending the state competition, Palmore broke the 48-foot CCHS shot put record, twice.
“I didn’t even realize I broke it,” said Palmore, whose furthest throw was 52 feet. “I remember back in my sophomore year I was throwing about a 42 and thought the record was pretty far away and out of reach.”
Palmore started his shot put career in middle school.
“I was a one-sport athlete,” said Palmore. “My football coach after seventh told me to go out for track. I thought it was all running, and I didn’t want to run. But when I got there I saw the discus and shot put.”
After trying both, Palmore settled on the shot put.
“At first it was just about staying in shape for football,” said Palmore. “But then I started getting good at it.”
The sport of shot put involves standing in a circle and throwing the shot, which is very similar to a cannonball both in size and weight. The one who throws the furthest wins.
“In middle school the shot put is four pounds,” said Palmore. “In high school it’s 12. Big difference.”
As with every sport, there is more to it than meets the eye.
“There is a lot of technique training,” said Palmore. “Things like explosive movements and working on power. One of the things I do is take the college shot, which is 16 pounds, and I will have to throw it over the football field goal post. If it hits the post, that’s 10 pushups. I did a lot of pushups at first.”
Overtime, Palmore has developed a throw that works for him.
“There are two kinds of throws,” said Palmore. “The spin or rotation, or the glide, which is what I do. You kick with your left leg and push off with your right. It’s a standing throw using speed and power.”
Because this sport uses one repetitive motion constantly, there is action taken to help prevent injury.
“Overuse can happen,” said Palmore. “But you just make sure to rehab. Use hot or cold packs, Ibuprofen, stretching or ice baths.”
Though he has talent with the shot put, Palmore isn’t sure if he will continue it or not as he is already on scholarship for football with Savannah State.
“I’ve thought about approaching the track and field coach and asking if I can do shot put,” said Palmore. But, I’m going to wait and see how busy football keeps me.”
