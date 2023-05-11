MOULTRIE — Colquitt County High School senior Haylie Linsley, signed her scholarship papers to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) to play as a Fillies defender on the women’s soccer team.
“It felt really good,” said Linsley when asked about the moment she found out she was awarded the scholarship. “I was excited and happy. I’ve been playing for 12 years and I’m happy all my hard work paid off. It’s been a goal to play for college since middle school.”
During her seven years as a Lady Packer, Linsley made it count.
“As a player she always gives 100%,” said head coach Colby Simpson. “Last year she suffered an injury that would have hung up most people, but she came to rehab and did the conditioning in the fall.”
Because of her perseverance, Linsley was able to reach her goal of competing during her senior year.
“You could tell by her body language that she was in pain those first couple weeks,” said Simpson. “But she kept coming and had no excuses.”
Linsley will begin her career at ABAC in the upcoming 2023-24 season.
“Look at this opportunity she has,” said Simpson. “ I’m so proud she is continuing her soccer career. Best of luck as a Stallions.”
As Linsley leaves the Lady Packers, she has some advice for future generations.
“If you really do love the sport, stick with it. Do the hard work and it really does pay off.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.