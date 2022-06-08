MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Board of Education has approved hiring former Cook High head baseball coach and athletic director Cleve Edwards to assume the same position at Colquitt County.
The board also hired Jess Cohen as the school’s head volleyball coach and former Packer Colby Simpson as the new head girls soccer coach.
Edwards will succeed Darrell Funderburk as Colquitt County’s athletic director.
Funderburk resigned on March 31. He had been named AD in January 2021, replacing Greg Tillery.
Edwards played his high school baseball at Cook and played two seasons at Darton.
He returned to his high school alma mater in 2003 and was an assistant there until 2011, when he was named as the Hornets head baseball coach.
Over five seasons, he posted a 98-57 record. His 2011 team went 22-8 and his 2014 team won 24 games and reached the Elite Eight.
He resigned as the head baseball coach and was named Cook’s athletic director in 2015.
Simpson has been a head coach at Worth County and Lee County and returned to Colquitt County last season to serve as an assistant to Lady Packers head coach Will Phillips.
When Phillips resigned in May after four seasons, Simpson was hired to take over the program.
Simpson played for Colquitt County from 2000-2002 under head coach Jeff Morris.
He was a first-team All-Region selection as a senior when he scored 10 goals and was credited with 10 assists.
Simpson played two seasons at Darton and finished at Georgia Southwestern State where he was an NAIA All-Region selection in 2005.
He also has coached with the United Futbol Academy.
Cohen is a May graduate of Kennesaw State, where she played on the volleyball team.
Cohen will replace Julia Okongwu, who resigned last month.
Okongwu, who was named the Region Coach of the Year last fall, led the program for two seasons. The Lady Packers went 13-14 last year and had just one senior.
