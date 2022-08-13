MOULTRIE - Colquitt County High held its annual Meet the Packers banquet at the high school cafeteria on Thursday with new head coach Sean Calhoun introducing the players, coaches and support personnel.
Calhoun was the passing game coordinator in 2014 and the offensive coordinator in 2015 when the Packers won 30 straight games and two state championships.
He left after the 2015 season to become the head coach at Carrollton for five seasons and Vestavia Hills (Ala.) for one season before accepting the opportunity in December to return to Moultrie.
"Nights like this do not happen everywhere," he told the assembled Packer fans. "I am honored and humbled."
Calhoun called the 2014 and 2015 seasons "magical."
"And that is the magic we are trying to bring back," he said.
He said one his goals is to make the players better not only on the field, but in the classroom and in the halls of the high school as well.
"They are going to be championship student/athletes," he said. "We are going to make you proud."
The Packers open the 2022 season at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, against Deefield Beach, Fla., at Lowndes High's Martin Stadium in the first Georgia-Florida Challenge.
Colquitt will play its first home game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, against Stockbridge High.
