MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County middle school tennis season is off to a successful start.
The girls teams have defeated Thomasville, Hahira and Pine Grove and the boys have defeated Hahira and Pine Grove.
The Colquitt middle school girls opened the season with a 5-0 win over Thomasville on Feb. 23 at Packer Park.
Ada Craft won at No. 1 singles 8-2; Clare Newton was victorious at No. 2 singles, 8-2; and Elizabeth Redding had no trouble at No. 3 singles, winning 8-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Kenlee Dalton and Julia Costin won 8-0. At No. 2 doubles, Juliette Turner and Reese Webb also won 8-0.
There were no boys matches against Thomasville.
The two teams traveled to Valdosta to meet Hahira and Pine Grove on Feb. 24.
The Colquitt girls defeated Hahira 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Craft won over Eliza Paulk 6-2, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Newton lost 3-6, 4-6 to Kara Hillberg. And at No. 3 singles, Redding won over Ava Bowen 6-2, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Dalton and Costin defeated Perry Taylor and Kyndal Register 6-3, 6-3.
At No. 2 doubles, Webb and Turner defeated Rebekah Collins and Anna Claire Mitchell 6-2, 6-3.
In the boys match, in singles, Colquitt’s Wesley Montgomery defeated Ephrain Gaskin 6-3, 6-3 and Jack Taunton won over Dalton Stone 6-2, 6-3.
In No. 1 doubles, the team of Ty Hurst and Clayton Azar won over Kane Bridges and Beason Friedopf 6-2, 6-3.
At No. 2 doubles, Colquitt’s Harrison Sims and Bailey Fountain lost to Eli Johnson and Jack Hillsberg 3-6, 7-5, 8-10.
The Packers won 3-1.
Against Pine Grove, the middle school Lady Packers won 5-0.
Craft won at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-2; Newton won at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 6-2; and Redding won at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-2.
Dalton and Costin won at No. 1 doubles, 6-3, 6-2, and Webb and Turner won at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-2.
The Colquitt boys won three matches against Pine Grove.
At No. 1 singles, Joshua Scroggins won 6-0, 4-6, 10-5. Montgomery won at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-2.
Hurst and Azar won at No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-2.
