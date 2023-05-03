MOULTRIE – The 2023 Ms. Health and Fitness contest is currently underway, and Moultrie native Sherry Evans is in the running.
During her health journey, Evans has lost over 200 oounds and has redefined her lifestyle.
The winner of the contest will have a feature in the magazine, read by over 500,000 people, as well as a 20,000 cash prize.
This event is based on votes each contestant receives, and voting is open now.
People are allocated one free vote per 24 hours, but can purchase as many votes as they wish.
In a multi-round voting process, the grand prize winner will have to survive seven rounds of cuts between May 11 and July 6, which is when the winner will be announced.
To vote for Evans, go to the Ms. Health and Fitness Facebook page.
