Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING FOR SOUTHWEST GEORGIA AND FLORIDA BIG BEND DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND DRY CONDITIONS... Relative humidity values will drop to around 25 percent this afternoon coupled with drying fuels. West to northwest winds will be in the 10 to 15 MPH range, both at eye level and 20 feet. Due to these conditions, elevated fire danger conditions are expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.