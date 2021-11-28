MOULTRIE — Of Colquitt County’s 10 regular season opponents and scrimmage foe, only Cedar Grove has advanced to the state semifinals.
Lowndes, Westlake, Northside-Warner Robins and Lee County all were defeated in Georgia High School Association quarterfinal games on Friday.
Cedar Grove won its third-round game, defeating Crisp County 28-6 and will face Appling County in one Class AAA semifinal this weekend.
The Saints are 10-3 with one of their losses coming back on Sept. 3 on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, where the Packers won 28-19.
Region 1-7A champion Lowndes had scored 80 points in its two state playoff games, wins over Harrison and Norcross.
But the Vikings managed just one touchdown in its 49-7 loss to Collins Hill at Martin Stadium.
Collins Hill will advance to meet Grayson in one Class 7A semifinal.
Walton, which eliminated Colquitt County in the first round of the playoffs, is still alive after defeating Brookwood 52-35 and will meet Milton in the other semifinal in Georgia’s largest classification.
After defeating the Packers 41-17, Walton has now beaten Archer 34-7 and Brookwood and is one win away from playing for a state championship.
Westlake dealt Colquitt County its first loss of the season back on Aug. 27 and went on to win its first two Class 5A playoff games.
But the Lions’ season was ended by Carrollton 37-32 last Friday.
High-scoring Lee County, which was Colquitt County’s scrimmage opponent back on Aug. 6, was blanked by Buford 27-0 in Leesburg. Lee County was averaging 43.2 points a game.
The Trojans, the Region 1-6A champion, finish the season with an 11-2 record. Their only other loss was at Warner Robins.
Northside-Warner Robins, the No. 2 team from Region 1-6A, finishes 9-4 after falling at Hughes 48-7.
Another of the Eagles’ losses was to Colquitt County, by a 52-7 score, back in September.
Former Packers assistant Zach Grage has his Thomasville High team one win away from playing for a Class AA state championship after an impressive 49-24 win over Rabun County last Friday at Veterans Stadium.
Rabun County, ranked No. 1 in Class AA and featuring University of Georgia-committed quarterback Gunner Stockton, traveled 325 miles for the game,but could not contain the Bulldogs.
Thomasville will be home again this Friday to face Callaway High.
Stockton completed just 14-of-31 passes for 160 yards.
Thomasville, now 12-1, rolled up 307 yards on the ground and quarterback Shannen White threw for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
With the game tied 14-14 in the second quarter, White ran 62 yards for a touchdown and the Bulldogs were on their way.
Thomasville also sacked Stockton on four straight plays in the second half.
