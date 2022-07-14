MOULTRIE — Twenty-four players representing Colquitt County took part in the Georgia Recreation and Park Association’s District III tennis tournament held Monday and Tuesday at Packer Park.
Matches included 2-out-of-3 sets and 8-game pro sets.
In the 16 Girls Division, Emily Lampman won over Jayley Johnson 1-6, 6-3, 10-3.
In the 16 Boys Division, Joshua Scroggins defeated Bennett Lairsey 6-0,6-0.
In the 14 Girls Division, Frances Bius won over Arlin Smith 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.
In the 8 Boys Division, players played 8 game Pro sets, with Hank Dykes placing first; Tucker
Miles, second; and Fletcher Daughtrey, third.
In the 10 Boys Division, Jackson Miles won, with Jackson Lasseter placing second and Wyatt Lasseter coming in third (injury).
In the 12 Girls Division, Lauren Nelms won, Catherine Cannon was second and Allie Cannon was third.
In the Boys 14 Division, Parker Anderson won over Jack Taunton 6-2, 1-6, 10-6. Also Wesley Montgomery won over Bailee Fountain 7-6(7-0), 3-6,11-9.
In the finals, Montgomery won over Anderson
2-6, 6-1,10-7.
Montgomery placed first and Anderson was second.
Taunton defeated Bailie Fountain 7-5, 6-4, to take third place. Fountain was fourth.
In 14 Boys doubles, Anderson and Taunton won over Fountain and Montgomery, 3-6, 7-6(7-3), 10-6.
In 12 Girls & Mixed doubles, Harrison Lampman and Allie Cannon won over Catherine Cannon and Lauren Nelms 8-2.
In 10 Boys & Girls doubles, Jackson Miles and Jackson Lasseter won over Scarlett Allegood and Libba Dykes 9-7.
In 8 Boys and Mixed doubles, Hank Dykes and Nora Bacon won over Tucker Miles and Fletcher Daughtrey 8-5.
The GRPA state tennis tournament will be held July 19-21, also at Packer Park.
