WARNER ROBINS - Xavier Williams and Zane Touchton combined to throw a school-record six touchdown passes and Colquitt County duplicated its scoring output from the week before in a 63-14 rout of Northside-Warner Robins on Friday at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
The Packers, now 4-0, won the previous Friday night 63-27 over Dothan High.
Both nine-touchdown efforts came on the road.
The Packers now have scored 201 points in their victories over Banneker, Valdosta, Dothan and Northside.
Colquitt jumped out quickly when Orion Bonner returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown.
The Packers led 42-0 at the half after also scoring one touchdown on a 77-yard return by Traveon Tuff on a snap over the head of the Northside quarterback and another on the recovery in the end zone of blocked punt.
Also in the first half, Williams completed touchdown passes of 20 yards to Baby D Wheeler and 12 and 82 yards to Lemeke Brockington.
Williams threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game in third quarter to freshman tight end Landon Thomas to put the Packers up 49-0.
Touchton entered in the third quarter and had a 24-yard scoring pass to Qwa McCoy and got one more in the running-clock fourth quarter on a 49-yard pass to another freshman, Ny Carr.
Unofficially, Williams completed 11-of-15 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns. Touchton hit on 3-of-5 throws for 76 yards and two scores.
Neither was intercepted.
Brockington and Wheeler each had three pass receptions. Brockington's went 137 yards.
Colquitt rushed the ball just 14 times for 40 yards.
Colquitt led 49-0 before the mistake-prone Eagles scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Robinson to Centavious Lowe with 6:38 left in the third quarter.
Robinson and Lowe combined on the other Northside touchdown, a 12-yard pass with 2:04 left in the third quarter.
Northside, now 2-4, has struggled mightily in its last three games, falling 47-0 to Warner Robins, 52-12 to Richmond Hill and now 63-14 to the Packers.
Colquitt also blocked a field goal attempt and had interceptions by Tuff and TJ Spradley.
Also, for the second week in a row, Emmanuel Perez converted after all nine Colquitt County touchdowns.
The Packers are scheduled to be off next Friday before playing Alcovy on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium on Oct. 23 in the annual Homecoming game.
