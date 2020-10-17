MOULTRIE – Camden County and Tift County were the only two Region 1-7A teams to play on Friday and neither could pull off a victory.
The Wildcats traveled to Warner Robins to meet the Demons at McConnell-Talbert Stadium and only managed one touchdown for its effort in a 43-7 loss.
Warner Robins quarterback Jalen Addie rushed for three touchdowns as Camden County dropped its second-straight game and fell to 4-3.
Camden will be off next Friday. The Wildcats’ next game will be on Oct. 30 when they travel to Moultrie to meet Colquitt County for the region-opener for both teams.
The Packers, who were off on Friday and will be off again next week because of a quarantine, will be 4-0 when the two teams meet.
Tift County, coming off a 47-0 victory over Worth County in Sylvester that marked the Blue Devils’ first win of the season, played well in front of the home fans at Brodie Field, but could not hold off Lee County, coming up short, 23-16.
The game was tied 9-9 in the third quarter before the Trojans, ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, scored two touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to put the game away.
The touchdowns came on a 49-yard pass from Chauncey Magwood to Caleb McDowell and on a 42-yard pass from Magwood to David Goodwin.
Chrishon Stephens scored on a short run for Tift with 2:56 left, but the Blue Devils could get no closer.
Tift will be back at Brodie Field next Friday to play host to Perry. It will be the first meeting ever between the two schools.
The Panthers are 2-3 after defeating Spalding 42-11 on Friday.
The Tift County-Perry game will be the only one featuring a Region 1-7A team next Friday.
Colquitt County’s scheduled Homecoming game against Alcovy and Lowndes’ home game against Mitchell County have both been canceled.
Both teams will still be in quarantine, but are expected to be ready to open the region portion of their schedules on Oct. 30.
After meeting Perry, Tift County will play its three region games at Lowndes and Camden County and at home against Colquitt, but then will play host to Salem on Nov. 20, the week before the state playoffs are scheduled to begin.
Also on Friday, Carrollton defeated South Paulding 41-21 in a Region 5-6A game in which the opposing coaches are both former Colquitt County assistants.
Carrollton, playing for the fifth season for Sean Calhoun, is now 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the region. The Trojans will be home next Friday to meet Paulding County (3-2, 1-1).
South Paulding, under first-year coach Jason Nash, is now 3-3 and 1-2 and has lost two in a row.
The Spartans will be home to meet 2-4 West Hall next Friday.
Zach Grage’s Thomasville Bulldogs won their Region 1-AA opener 31-14 over Early County on Friday.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Thomasville, which is now 3-3 overall and 1-0 in the region.
The Bulldogs will play next Friday at Worth County, which also is 3-3 overall, but 0-1 in the region.
North Forsyth, under former Packer assistant Robert Craft, defeated West Forsyth 24-10 on Friday to raise its record to 5-1 overall and even its region record at 1-1.
The Raiders will play next Friday at Forsyth Central (2-2, 0-2).
Head coach Reggie Stancil had his Peachtree Ridge club off to a 3-0 start before it was forced to cancel its last two games because of quarantines.
After missing two weeks, the Lions fell to Collins Hill on Friday 42-7.
Peachtree Ridge will be home to face 4-2 South Gwinnett on Friday.
Tim Cokely’s White County Warriors lost for the second week in row, falling to North Hall 34-31 and dropping to 4-2 on the season.
White County will be home to play host to 2-4 West Hall on Friday.
Phillip Hale’s Dooly County team, which got its season off to a late start, lost to Montgomery County 26-7 and falls to 0-2.
The Bobcats will play at 2-3 Hawkinsville on Friday.
PACKERS NOTES: The 126 points Colquitt County scored in its recent back-to-back wins over Dothan (63-27) and Northside-Warner Robins (63-14) are the most posted by a Packers team in successive game since Moultrie High beat Mitchell County 68-0 and Cook 67-6 back in 1929.
Colquitt County scored 116 points in back-to-back wins over Enterprise (51-14) and Pelham (65-21) back in 2015.
The Moultrie High record for most points in a game came way back in 1931 in a 90-0 win at home over Pelham.
The Colquitt County High record for most points in a game came on Nov. 18, 2016, in a second-round playoff win at home over Brookwood.
The Packers have scored 61 or more points in a game 16 times dating back to 1921.
And Orion Bonner’s return of the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Northside was the first kickoff return for a score for the Packers since Montavious Ponder took one back 96 yards at Valdosta last year.
Ponder also had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at Grayson in 2018.
Also, Packers defensive tackle Vendarion “Big Boi” Knighton has picked up an offer from the University of the Cumberlands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.