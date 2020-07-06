MOULTRIE - Colquitt County softball tryouts will be held on July 13, 14, 15 and 16 at Packer Park.
Rising 9th-, 10th-, 11th- and 12th-graders will have tryouts at 9:30 a.m. each day.
Rising 7th- and 8th-graders will have tryouts at 4 p.m. each day.
Players will need to bring cleats, tennis shoes and their own water bottle each day.
Players also must have a current physical or they will not be allowed to try out.
For more information, contact head coach Chance Pitts at 873-5840."
