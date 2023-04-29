MOULTRIE – After having to reschedule multiple times, senior Mark Breedlove finally got to sign his papers Thursday night during the tennis banquet, officially accepting his tennis scholarship to Belhaven University.
Located in Jackson, Miss., Belhaven University is a Division III school.
“It’s not easy to get a scholarship for tennis,” said head coach Mell Wier. “He has put a lot of work in.”
Breedlove was joined by his parents and siblings, and one could easily see the excitement on his family’s faces as they watched him take this big step in his life.
“I want to thank the coaches,” said Breedlove’s father, also named Mark Breedlove, who gave a small thank you present to both coach Wier and the Lady Packers head coach, Amber Day. “We’ve all been training him.”
Breedlove will begin his collegiate tennis career this coming fall with the 2023-24 season.
