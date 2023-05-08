MOULTRIE — , Colquitt County High School senior Keyshaun Palmore earned first place in the shot put, throwing a 52-01 during the 7A track and field sectionals held at Carrollton last Saturday
This victory advances Palmore to the state finals competition.
Carlos Moore, Ty’Querrius Lamar, Everett Green, and a lone Lady Packer, Rajayla McBride, also qualified for the state round.
“I’m really proud of how everyone competed,” said head coach Dextra Polite. “The only negative is we didn’t have any of the track events make it to state.”
All five athletes moving on for Colquitt County compete in field events.
Green’s fourth place 6-02 high jump gave him his slot for state.
The Packers will have two representatives in the triple jump.
Moore, who also competes in the 110-meter hurdles (though he didn’t place) came in eighth place at 43-05.5 in the triple jump.
Coming in seventh was Lamar with a jump of 43-09.
There must be something in the water in triple jump, because Lady Packer McBride will also compete in the event during state.
At sectionals, McBride received seventh at 35-09.
“This is the first time all field events have qualified for state,” said Polite. “That’s a really nice feeling.”
The track and field state competition is to be held this coming Thursday thru Saturday in McEachern.
