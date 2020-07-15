For parents of rising 6th graders who are interested in playing Packer football, information packets including required forms and practice schedules can be picked up in the Willie J. Williams Middle School front office between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Parents should read all information carefully and sign up for REMIND, using the instructions in the parent letter to stay updated on any changes that may occur.
Those with questions can call Willie J. Williams Middle School @ 890-6183 or email coach Matt Key at matthew.key@colquitt.k12.ga.us
