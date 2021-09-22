MOULTRIE - The day before the week's second Region 1-7A doubleheader against Lowndes, the Colquitt County softball team took a 9-1 victory at Cairo on Wednesday.
The Lady Packers split a doubleheader with Lowndes at Packer Park on Monday, leaving the two clubs each with two region losses.
They will meet again at Lowndes on Thursday for a twin bill starting at 4 p.m.
The Lady Packers will take an overall record of 13-3 into Thursday's doubleheader after a stress-free win over the Syrupmaids.
Colquitt led 1-0 before scoring three runs in the top of the fifth and four more in the top of the sixth.
Emily Allegood went the first three innings in the circle and gave up no runs and just one hit. She struck out six and walked just one.
Kaden Sutton pitched the fourth and fifth innings, giving up two hits and Cairo's only run. She struck out one and walked one.
Maris Hopper finished up, giving up just one hit and issuing two bases on balls. She struck out three.
Colquitt had six hits, including two each by Amber Brown, Carli Pearson and Jacey Wetherington. One of Pearson's hits was a triple; one of Brown's, a double.
Sutton, Laura Hailey Bryan and Katlynn Powers added singles.
Sutton also drove in three runs.
Colquitt took advantage of four Cairo errors.
Because of rainouts, the Lady Packers are scheduled to play six games in four days next week.
On Monday, Colquitt will travel to Worth County for a non-region game.
On Tuesday, Bainbridge will visit Packer Park for a 5:30 game. The Colquitt County seniors - Bre Caldwell, Katie DeMott, Katlynn Powers and Kalise Richardson - will be honored before the game.
On Wednesday, Colquitt will travel to Kingsland for a region doubleheader against Camden County.
The next afternoon, the Lady Packers will complete region play with a home doubleheader against Tift County that will begin at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.