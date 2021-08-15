MOULTRIE - After its August 4 scrimmage at Fitzgerald and season-opening games against Coffee and Bainbridge were called off last week because of COVID precautions, the Colquitt County softball team will open its season on Monday at Thomas County Central.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The Colquitt County girls will play their home-opener at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Worth County.
Colquitt will be back at Lady Packer Field at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for another non-Region 1-7A game, this one against Cairo.
The Lady Packers junior varsity is scheduled to play host to Thomas County for a single game beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.