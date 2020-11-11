MOULTRIE — These are figures that are easy to compute: Colquitt County is among the top-scoring teams in Class 7A, averaging 45.8 points a game, and is among the most frugal, giving up just 12.3 per contest.
What is more difficult is to come up with just how many points the Packers special teams create or save.
Colquitt County coach Justin Rogers is not sure, but one thing he is confident of is that “our special teams are killing it.”
Whether it is punt blocks or punt returns, placekicks or punts, kickoff coverage or kickoff returns, the Packers have been doing it exceedingly well through the first six games of the season, all victories, heading into Friday’s regular-season finale at Tift County.
Perhaps most visible to the Packers fans has been the work the team has been doing to block kicks and punts.
And senior Antonio “TJ” Spradley has been the most noticeable.
He has three blocks this season, plays that get Packers fans out of their seats and spectators for the other team shaking their heads.
“He just has a nose for the ball,” Rogers said. “And he has a knack of knowing the right angle.”
Spradley also came up with a key special teams play in the 40-10 victory over Lowndes last Friday, covering a Packers punt that had inadvertently hit a Vikings player.
Quarterback Xavier Williams threw a touchdown pass to Baby D Wheeler on the next play.
Emmanuel Perez did not get a chance to kick much last season as a junior, but has more than proved his worth this season.
Whether it has been well-placed punts, kickoffs into the end zone, perfect extra point attempts or so exemplary work on field goal attempts, Perez has made the most of his last chance to perform as a Packer.
“He is so self-driven,” Rogers said of Perez. “During the quarantine, I’d call him and he’d say he’d been out kicking.
“He’s done a heck of a job for us.”
Much of Perez’s success has been because of the excellent work of snapper Max Parker.
“Like most snappers, you never notice him until he screws up,” Rogers said. “But he never has.
“Every time, it’s almost like he’s handing you the ball. His snaps are right there.”
Parker has several college offers.
Xavier Williams and Landon Griffin have been the holders for place kicks.
All special teams plays can turn into what Rogers terms “momentum plays.”
The Packers got one of those on the opening kickoff of the game against Northside-Warner Robins at McConnell-Talbert Stadium on Oct. 9.
Orion Bonner took the kick on the Packers 25 and sped up the sideline to the end zone to give the Packers the lead just 15 seconds into the game.
Colquitt went on to defeat the stunned Eagles 63-14.
Bonner and Lemeke Brockington have given the Packers excellent field position all season with their kickoff returns.
Against Lowndes last Friday, Bonner returned a kickoff 25 yards and Brockington returned another 36 yards.
Baby D Wheeler has been within a hair’s breadth of returning several punts for scores and has consistently gained positive yardage.
The way Rogers looks at it, every 10 yards in returns represents a first down.
