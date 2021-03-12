MOULTRIE - Lowndes scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning and held on to defeat Colquitt County 4-3 and earn a split of a Region 1-7A doubleheader on Friday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium
Senior right-hander Jeb Johnson threw a 1-hitter as the Packers blanked Lowndes 1-0 in the first game.
Pershaun Fann, who had reached on an error, scored the game's only run on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Johnson struck out eight and walked just one.
Jalen Hudson had the only Lowndes base hit, a single to lead off the top of the fifth inning.
Johnson out-dueled Lowndes starter William Joyner, who allowed just two hits, singles to Cole Whatley and Cannon Whatley.
Trying to get a sweep in their region-opening doubleheader, the Packers scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning of the second game.
Cole Whatley doubled and scored on a single by Fann. Steptoe singled in Fann and the Packers led 2-0.
Lowndes tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the second, but the Packers regained the lead in the bottom of the inning when, with two outs, Hayes Lightsey singled and Cole Whatley doubled him home.
But the Packers could not scratch out another run over the final five innings, and Lowndes took the lead in the sixth and held it.
The Packers got eight hits in the second game, including two each by Cole Whatley, Steptoe and Lightsey. Fann and Henry Underwood also had base hits.
The Packers fall to 5-7 as they prepare to travel to Valdosta for a non-region game against the Wildcats at 6 p.m. Monday.
Colquitt will travel to Camden County for a region doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m next Friday.
