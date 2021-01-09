MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County girls basketball team overcame a dismal first quarter to defeat Camden County 58-37 on Friday on the William Bryant Court in their Region 1-7A opener.
The boys team was unable to complete the sweep, as their six-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of the Wildcats, 64-51.
The Lady Packers, after a number of missed layups and turnovers, trailed Camden 16-6 after the first quarter.
But behind the play of sophomore guard Carliss Johnson and junior post player Gracie Belle Paulk, Colquitt’s girls outscored their visitors 52-21 the rest of the way to raise their overall record to 8-4.
Colquitt County coach Rondesha Williams cautioned, however, that a similar effort would likely not be good enough on the road tonight at Tift County.
“We’ve got to play four quarters,” Williams said. “If we only play two quarters like we just did, the result (against Tift County) won’t be in our favor.”
The Tift County girls were scheduled to play their region-opener at Lowndes on Friday, but the Vikettes were forced to postpone the game because they were being quarantined.
On Friday, the Lady Packers trailed 20-15 when Williams called a timeout with 4:18 left in the half.
Colquitt came out and scored the final nine points of the half to take control of the game.
Johnson hit a jumper and two free throws to pull the Lady Packers to within one before a Sissy Rowland basket gave Colquitt the lead for good with 2:45 remaining.
Johnson scored the final five points in the half and finished with a game-high 24 points.
Paulk, who did not score in the first quarter, was difficult to stop the rest of the way, scoring 16 points, including eight in the third quarter.
Keyana Harper added nine, Rowland had six and Jamya Moore came off the bench to add a third-quarter 3-pointer.
The Colquitt County boys had won their previous six games, five at home, but could not extend their streak in front of the home fans on Friday.
Camden broke a 9-9 tie on a three-point play by Andre Seay and never trailed thereafter.
Seay ended the first quarter for the Wildcats by hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Packers pulled to within one at 22-21 on a put-back by freshman Lakeem Harper with 4:00 left in the half, but Camden’s Aaleyah Brantley followed with a pair of 3-pointers a minute apart to get the Wildcats’ lead back up to seven.
Camden led by nine at the half and out-scored the Packers 22-13 in the third quarter.
Colquitt had plenty of good looks, but were unable to get enough of their shots to fall to keep the game close.
Omar Daniels led the Packers with 12 points. Baby D Wheeler added nine; Nathan Harden and Montana Edwards each had seven; Harper and Calvin Washington added four; and Dy Williams and Zy Brockington each had three.
After a 53-50 victory at Lowndes on Friday, Tift County’s boys will take a 9-3 record into their home against the Packers tonight.
