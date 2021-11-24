MOULTRIE — Colquitt County’s two all-star football teams split their championship games on Tuesday in the annual Turkey Bowl in Tifton.
Both the 10U and 8U teams reached the championship games.
The 8U team won 21-6 over Bainbridge, but the 10U team fell to Cook County 32-0.
The 10U team includes Taylor Kinsey, Johntae Lewis, Jeff Browning, Tyrell Wright, Naytarion Wright, Devan Powers, Ka’Rhan Moore, Gavin Gliemmo, AJ Bishop, Javion Ivey, Jamal Queen, Landon McDuffie, Gage Griffin, John Tyler Southwell, Dawson Dunn, Drake Saunders, Maurice Frier and Jabrael Williams.
Will Southwell is the head coach. His assistants are Colby Browning, Dusty Dunn and Jebb Griffin.
The 8U team won its Turkey Bowl opener last Thursday over Tift County 4-0 on a pair of safeties.
On Saturday, Colquitt County defeated Adel 27-19 to advance to Tuesday’s championship game.
The 8U team includes Keelyn Schofill, Brandon Green, Cameron Williams, Remington Simmons, Koaln Vaughn, Lane Swartzentruber, Toby Littleton, Jarren Harrell, Amirr Montgomery, Bryson Coleman, Jacion Jones, Kolby Powers, Texas Pinkins, Kyle Edwards, Case Edge, Eli McLeond, Riley Russell and Wallace DeMott.
Ryan Schofill is the 8U head coach. His assistants are Charles Scott and Brandon Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.