Tickets for Colquitt County’s 7:30 p.m. Friday home-opener against Stockbridge High School are available at the Colquitt County High School athletic office.
The office is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day through Thursday and from 8 a.m.- noon on Friday.
The cost of tickets purchased at the high school is $10 each.
If purchased at the gate, the tickets will be $12 each.
The Packers also will be at home to meet Tift County on Friday, Sept. 2.
