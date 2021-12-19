MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County basketball teams went to Albany on Friday and swept Deerfield-Windsor in their final games before playing host to the Vereen Sports Medicine Christmas Shoot-out that begins on December 27.
The Shoot-out schedule has been amended with the 6-4 Lady Packers facing Rickards High of Tallahassee at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27; Coffee at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28; and Thomas County at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
The Colquitt County boys will meet Cook on Dec. 27; Coffee on Dec. 28; and Thomas County Central on Dec. 29. All three games are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
All Shoot-out games will be played on the William Bryant Court at Colquitt County High School.
The Colquitt County boys' 46-43 victory was their first of the season.
The Packers led 21-16 at the half, but trailed by a point heading into the final quarter.
Colquitt outscored the Knights by four in the final quarter to raise their record to 1-8.
The Packers were led in scoring by Nathan Harden, who had 15 points, and Amari Blackwell, who had eight.
The loss was the first of the season for the Knights.
With their win over Deerfield-Windsor, the Colquitt County girls have now won two in a row and four of their last five heading into holiday break.
Freshman Amareyia Knighton scored six of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Lady Packers.
She scored 11 in the second half.
Carliss Johnson added 11; D'Zeriah Polite had nine; Jamaya Moore and Gracie Belle Paulk had five points each; and Nyleigha Knighton had two points.
The 21-game Shoot-out schedule, which was updated on Saturday, now is:
Monday, Dec. 27: Thomas County Central girls vs. Coffee, 10 a.m.; Valdosta girls vs. Westover, 11:30 a.m.; Cook girls vs. Raines, 1 p.m.; Thomas County Central boys vs. Coffee, 2:30 p.m.; Norland (Fla.) girls vs. Bainbridge, 4 p.m.; Colquitt County girls vs. Rickards, 5:30 p.m.; Valdosta boys vs. Bainbridge, 7 p.m.; Colquitt County boys vs. Cook, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28: Thomas County Central girls vs. Raines, 11:30 a.m.; Westover girls vs. Cook, 1 p.m.; Brunswick girls vs. Bainbridge, 2:30 p.m.; Thomas County Central boys vs. Valdosta, 4 p.m.; Valdosta girls vs. Norland (Fla.), 5:30 p.m.; Colquitt County girls vs. Coffee, 7 p.m.; Colquitt County boys vs. Coffee, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29: Bainbridge girls vs. Coffee, 1 p.m.; Cook girls vs. Rickards, 2:30 p.m.; Brunswick girls vs. Valdosta, 4 p.m.; Coffee boys vs. Bainbridge, 5:30 p.m.; Colquitt County girls vs. Thomas County Central, 7 p.m.; Colquitt County boys vs. Thomas County Central, 8:30 p.m.
