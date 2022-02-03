MOULTRIE - A pair of Colquitt County sophomores swept the Georgia High School Association Class 6A-7A state 1-meter diving championships on Thursday at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center in Atlanta.
Bo Bridges gave Colquitt County its third straight boys championship and Ruth Anne McCranie won the girls title in her first attempt.
Bridges scored a 725.10 to earn the boys gold medal a year after finishing second as a freshman behind teammate Carson Tyler, who set the state record with an 878.95.
Bridges’s Colquitt County teammates Tripp Gregory and Tuck Gregory finished second and third respectively on Thursday.
Tripp scored a 633.70 and Tuck scored a 605.15. Both are freshmen.
It marked the second time in three years that Colquitt County has taken the top three places in the meet.
In 2020, Tyler was first and was followed by Hunter Kebler and Timothy Fagan.
All three are now diving collegiately, with Tyler at Indiana, Kebler at Auburn and Fagan at Georgia.
Bridges led after the preliminary round with a 356.70 and held off his Colquitt County High and Moss Farms Diving teammates to take the gold medal.
Moss Farms coach John Fox said Bridges “did some big boy dives this year,” adding that two of them earned 80 or more points.
McCranie did not compete in the high school championships last year when she was injured.
But her Thursday score of 580.45 was plenty good enough to give Colquitt County its first girls state championship since Kelliann Howell won in 2016.
“She did a great job,” Fox said.
Colquitt County also got a bronze medal when Shannon Icard, also a sophomore, turned in a score of 521.50.
Icard was fifth in the state meet last year.
McKenzie Smith and Jewelia Chambers also had top-20 finishes.
“Both were solid,” Fox said.
Colquitt County’s Skylar Hopper had qualified for the state meet, but was unable to compete because of an injury.
Also representing Moss Farms Diving in Thursday’s championships were Ann Caroline Taylor, who placed seventh in the Class 1A-3A competition representing Thomasville Scholars, and Bethany Holman, who was 11th in the 1A-3A meet representing Cook High School.
Diving Tiger Jake Tinney, who also dives for Thomasville, was scratched after suffering a shoulder injury.
