MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County girls track team took seven first-place finishes and the boys team had six in a five-school meet held Wednesday at Packer Park.
The meet, the first of the season held in Moultrie, also featured teams from Valdosta, Tift County, Brooks County and Mitchell County.
The Lady Packers also turned in three second-place finishes and six third-place finishes.
The Packers also had five second-place finishes and also earned one bronze medal.
In the 100-meter dash, both the Packers and Lady Packers took first place finishes.
Quay McCoy’s time was 10.75 or the Packers and Aziah McNeal ran it in 12.86 for the Lady Packers.
Dyi’Quavian James got first in the boys 200 dash at 53.03, winning by .03 seconds.
The girls 200 saw two Lady Packers place.
Messiah Bender took second with a time of 27.90. Coming in third at 28.77 was D’Zeriyah Polite.
Caylnn Singletary ran the girls 400 in 1:09.36, placing third.
Bryant Charles finished in second place for the Packers when he ran the 800 in in 2:14.79.
Coming in third in the 800 for the Lady Packers was Zykenniy Drayton at 3:19.29.
Drayton also placed second in the girls 1600 with a time of 7:24.43.
Also placing in the 1600 for the Lady Packers was Lizabeth Norman in third place at 7:24.66, only 0.23 behind her teammate.
The only Packers only had one athlete place in a hurdle event: Carlos Moore, who finished first at 15.89 in the boys 110-meter hurdles.
The Lady Packers did not place in the top three in the hurdle events.
Colquitt County had six girls and boys teams place in the relay races.
In the 4x100-meter relay, the Packers completed the race in 43.46 and the Lady Packers finished in 50.53. Both received first place.
In the 4x200 relay, the Lady Packers won first place with 1:49.77, and the Packers finished in second at 1:34.60.
The Lady Packers also placed first in the 4x400 relay with a 4:40.88.
In the 4x800 relay, the Packers took second place with a 9:36.29.
Colquitt County also placed in several field events.
In the high jump, Everett Green took first place for the Packers with 6-0.
Two Lady Packers placed: Nyleigha Knighton was first with 5-02 and Dalivia McBride was third with 4-08.
Both the Packers and the Lady Packers also placed in the long jump. Moore jumped 18-08 for the Packers, finishing second.
Ta’Meria Williams came in third for the Lady Packers with 14-07.00
In the girls triple jump, Lady Packer Rajayla McBride took first with a 35-09.5.
Two Packers placed in the shot put. In second was Keyshawn Palmore with 42-11. In third place was Bryce Toomer at 42-10.
In discus, the Packers saw Bruce Toomer take first with 116-08.5.
Two Lady Packers placed in the discus.
Taking first place was Kira Daniels at 91-01. Alexiya Barge had a 80-08.
Colquitt County’s next track meet will be hosted by Lowndes on March 15.
