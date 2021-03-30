MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County tennis teams took a pair of victories at Early County on Tuesday.
The Lady Packers won 5-0.
Ava McCranie won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0; Eva Barnett won at No. 2 singles, 6-1,6-2; and Odessa Dixon completed the singles sweep with a 6-2, 6-1 win.
At No. 1 doubles, Hayden Roberts and Karli yarbrough won 6-1, 6-3, and at No. 2 doubles, Shelly Azar and Ella Roberts won 6-0, 6-2.
The Packers swept the singles matches and won 4-1.
Mark Breedlove won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles; Zack Tucker won at No. 2, 6-2, 6-2; and Jacob Icard won at No. 3, 2-6, 6-2 and 10-7 in the super tie-breaker.
Colin Faison and Kenny Dang won at doubles, 6-4, 6-2.
Colquitt will close out the regular season with a match against Thomasville beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Packer Park.
The Region 1-7A tournament will be held Tuesday, April 13, at McKey Park in Valdosta.
