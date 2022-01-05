MOULTRIE - The four-team Region 1-7A duals championships will be held on Saturday on the William Bryant Court at Colquitt County High School.
Wrestling is expected to begin at 11 a.m. Admission, set by the Georgia High School Association, is $8.
Camden County, Colquitt County, Lowndes and Tift County.
All four teams will advance to the state dual prelims, which will be held on Jan. 15.
There will be full concession stand for fans.
Camden County won the region duals last year. Colquitt County was second.
