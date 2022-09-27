MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County volleyball team, already with the most victories in a season in school history, took a four-game winning streak into a pair of Region 1-7A games at Richmond Hill on Tuesday.
The 15-7 Lady Packers, who have won six of their last seven, also will be back at home on the William Bryant Court on Wednesday to play Richmond Hill and Valdosta and try to improve on their 1-2 region record.
“We’re back in our groove,” said first-year coach Jessica Cohen.
In the recent seven-game run, which includes a three-set loss to Tift County, also includes a region win at Camden County and what Cohen believes is a significant win over Grace Christian Academy.
Colquitt defeated the Lady Cougars early in the season, but then fell in four sets when the two teams met two weeks later.
But the Lady Packers got the upper hand when the two programs faced off for a third time last Thursday in Bainbridge, winning 25-21 and 25-12.
“Our girls were able to overcome a challenge that they have failed in the past,” Cohen said.
The win over Grace Christian was also significant because it was the team’s 14th of the season. The most Colquitt County wins in a season previously had been 13.
The win in the quick trip to Kingsland to play a rebuilding Camden County team also was big, getting the Lady Packers in the region win column after losses to Valdosta and Lowndes.
The games against Richmond Hill, Lowndes and Valdosta this week will be a challenge.
“They are our biggest competition in the region,” Cohen said. “But I think our girls are prepared.”
To help get them ready, Cohen has had them focus mentally on the tasks ahead.
In practice, she is putting her girls through what she calls “worst-case scenarios.”
“I want them to know how to get out of them,” she said. “They need to know how to react to a bad pass or a bad set.”
Also since rebounding from a three-game losing streak that started Sept. 1, the Lady Packers have defeated Thomas County Central; Ware County; West Nassau of Callahan, Fla., in three sets; and Brooks County.
But Cohen is especially looking forward to seeing how her team plays this week against tough region opponents.
“I think we can beat any of these teams,” Cohen said. “I’d like to get a few wins this week to prove we are a force in the region.”
The Lady Packers roster includes seniors Ava Dickens, Takiya Tuff, Bri Smith and Maycee Lowery and underclassmen Claire Slocumb, Wynn Kinsey, Natalie Bryan, Jessie Eunice, Olivia Davis, Jaina Turner and Kate Summerlin.
