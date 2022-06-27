MOULTRIE — Sean Calhoun’s first Colquitt County football team does not open the season until Saturday, Aug. 20, when it meets Deerfield Beach, Fla., at Lowndes in the inaugural Georgia-Florida Challenge.
But the Packers have already gained some statewide attention after winning 18 straight games to take the championships of the 7-on-7 competitions at the University of Georgia and at Collins Hill last weekend.
The Packers won all nine of their games — including the championship matchup against Westlake — to win the Kirby Smart 7-on-7 at the University of Georgia in Athens on Thursday.
After busing over to Suwanee the next day, the Packers again won all five pool play games and four more in the tournament portion of the Collins Hill National 7-on-7 Showcase for their second title in two days.
Colquitt knocked off defending Class 7A state champion and tournament host Collins Hill 21-6 in Friday’s semifinal then got a little revenge over Walton in the championship game, winning 38-26.
Walton knocked the Packers out of the state Class 7A playoffs in the first round last fall on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
The two tournament victories had to be confidence-builders for a team playing under a rebuilt coaching staff.
And Calhoun said he was pleased that after the impressive win at the University of Georiga his team did not let down the next day at Collins Hill, despite being a bit leg-weary.
“I told them how proud I am of them,” said Calhoun, who took over the team in January after previous head coach Justin Rogers left for Thomas County Central.
“They didn’t put all their eggs in the Georgia basket. At Collins Hill, it was a gut check. I was pleased with their emotional and mental toughness. We are going to need that this season, especially if we play 15 games.”
Both events featured high-caliber programs.
In the 32-team event in Athens, Colquitt defeated 2021 Class 6A state champion Langston Hughes and Class 7A runner-up Milton to reach the championship game.
Westlake, coached this year by former Packers assistant Rico Zackery, was 10-3 last year, including a 31-24 victory over the Packers in Moultrie.
In winning the next day at Collins Hill, the Packers had to get by Archer and Norcross, both traditional Class 7A powers.
The Collins Hill tournament featured 19 teams from 17 schools.
The Packers left Wednesday and spent the night in Athens before running the table in the Kirby Smart 7-on-7.
“We were rested and excited,” Calhoun said of his team, which got to play a couple of games in the Georgia football team’s indoor facility.
The trip also featured a number of team meals and helped the players bond, Calhoun said.
As expected the Packers were led offensively by quarterback Neko Fann and receivers Ny Carr, Landen Thomas and Zay Williams.
All four are rising juniors and had key roles in leading the Packers to a 8-3 record last fall.
Fann, who threw 29 touchdown passes for the Packers as a sophomore last season, took a large majority of the snaps and was outstanding on the trip.
“In 18 games, I think I can count on one hand the number of passes he’d want to take back,” Calhoun said. “He really, really played well.”
Calhoun called the trio of receivers the Packers “three-headed monster.”
High School Football America lists Thomas, a tight end, as the No. 36 junior prospect in the country.
Carr is listed at No. 75.
Colquitt County receivers coach Quin Roberson calls Williams the “dark horse” of the group.
The Packers also got some fine work from receivers Jaden Fowler, Markese Wilson, Ja’Boris Fuller, Tyler Meads, Will Rollins and Sam Miller.
Running back Charlie Pace was unable to make the trip, but Ramsey Dennis played well in his place, Calhoun said.
Colquitt County is rebuilding its defense this season, but the linebacking corps and secondary more than held their own in the 18 games.
“Obviously, 7-on-7s are built for offenses,” Calhoun said. “But it still takes some timely stops and some interceptions and we had some of those. A couple of times the offense sputtered and we made some big stops.
“We had a couple of busted coverages, but that’s to be expected.”
The Packers will continue summer work this week and will be off the following week, which is the second GHSA-mandated dead week.
The Packers will reconvene on July 11, giving them four weeks to prepare for the Friday, Aug. 5, scrimmage at Peach County.
Colquitt County will play host to Cairo, Coffee and Dougherty for a padded camp on July 15-16.
The five days of “acclimatization” practices will begin on July 25.
The first day of full-pads practices will be Monday, Aug. 1, giving the team just four days to prepare for the trip to Peach County.
The inaugural Georgia-Florida Challenge at Lowndes also will feature the Vikings playing host to American Heritage at 8 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Tickets, which will be $15 and will be good for both games, will go on sale in July at the high school.
Colquitt County fans will sit on the visitors side of Martin Stadium.
The Packers home-opener will be 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 against Stockbridge High.
