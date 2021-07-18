MOULTRIE - Colquitt County went undefeated to win the inaugural Southeastern 7-on-7 tournament held Saturday in the indoor facility and on the practice field at the high school.
Colquitt County had two teams entered in the 10-team field and both emerged from the morning's pool play without a loss.
The Packers A team opened tournament play in the afternoon with a victory over No. 8-seeded Monroe and won its final two games to claim the championship.
The other teams entered in the event were Brookwood of Thomasville, Cairo, Dooly County, Griffin, Jonesboro and two teams from Thomas County Central.
The Packers will continue summer work the next two weeks before opening full-pads preparation for the 2021 season on Monday, August 2.
Colquitt will play host to Lee County in its scrimmage on Friday, August 6, on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Tickets for the scrimmage are on sale at the high school athletic office and are $8.
Tickets purchased at the gate on game night will be $10.
Reserved seat ticket holders can purchase tickets for their seats at the athletic office.
The Packers will open the season on Friday, August 20, at Marietta.
