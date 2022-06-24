Colquitt County High won the Kirby Smart 7-on-7 tournament held Thursday at the University of Georgia in Athens.
The Packers went 4-0 in pool play then defeated Athens Academy, Loganville, Langston Hughes, Mountain View and, in the championship game, Westlake High.
Westlake is coached by former Colquitt County assistant Rico Zackery and former Packer defensive end DeRhyan Arnold in on the Lions coaching staff.
The event drew 32 teams.
The Packers were scheduled to compete in the Collins Hill 7-on-7 tournament on Friday.
