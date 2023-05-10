MOULTRIE — A new way to achieve a full body strength workout under 30 minutes has recently come to the Moultrie YMCA.
“A lot of times when people use standard machines they cause injury to themselves without even realizing it,” said the YMCA’s Devin Wisham. “Like with this machine, [butterfly] if your arms are too high or low and you accidentally use too much weight, then you’ll put strain on your back instead of building muscle.”
Taking away that risk, providing an anxiety free workout opportunity for those who want to strength train but don’t know where to begin, the YMCA recently invested in the E-Gym program.
“It takes twice around the circuit to do a full workout which is 22 minutes.” said Wisham, “110 seconds of work, 110 seconds of rest. I did the beginner session earlier and my arms feel like noodles right now.”
Unlike other machines where time is wasted adjusting the equipment and getting set up, the E-gym uses magnets and resistance instead of weights.
“What’s really nice about these machines is that when you scan the band on your wrist they will automatically adjust to you,” said Wisham. “It takes all the guesswork out, and you can just go.”
To use the E-gym, each person must first get set up through the Hub by imputing their height and weight, having the machine take arm and leg length measurements, and testing their flexibility.
“The Hub creates a person’s bio age,” said Wisham. “The goal is to bring your bio age down.”
Then, each machine will complete a strength test to calculate an individual’s best weight for their overall goal. To get this weight, the machine will ask each person to use the machine at 10, 40 and then 100 percent strength.
After that, every sixth use a new strength test will be completed and overtime the machine will automatically raise the weight as needed.
“The machines are very adaptive,” said Wisham. “You can set up a variety of goals, like fat loss, toning or muscle building. The machines will also know if you have an injury and say if your shoulder is hurting it will ease up on that side so that you aren’t overcompensating on the other side. The machines will change the way they function to fit each person.”
E-Gym is also a great system for those who are disabled.
“Normal machines are really limited,” said Wisham. “Because the hub scans you, it knows if you are in a wheelchair or are missing a limb. So, when you are on the machines they will automatically adjust for that.”
The E-gym is also designed to help with motivation.
“There is an app that can be downloaded on phones,” said Wisham. “It gives updates and shows the progress so people can see how they are improving.”
To use the E-gym, a YMCA membership is required.
