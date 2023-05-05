MOULTRIE – Nine athletes qualified for the martial arts 2023 District Championship competition that will take place June 10.
This competition is reserved for the top 10 athletes from each division per state and will include Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and both South and North Carolina.
Andrew Eubanks, Alisha O’Grady, Dominic Bautista, Hunter Chafin, Hayden Huff, Dewayne Fletcher, Joshua Garcia, Samantha Morales and Jacob Farmer will all travel to Atlanta to compete.
The completion of this contest will determine the district championships for each division.
Competitors will participate in the following events: forms, sparring, combat sparring and weapons.
