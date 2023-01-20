MOULTRIE — When the Lady Dukes 18U National Rabitsch/Schroyer club team played in a tournament in Atlanta last year, members of the Tennessee Tech University softball team staff were in attendance.
After watching Colquitt County’s Morgan Holder play three games at first base for the Lady Dukes, Tennessee Tech indicated its interest and invited Holder and her family to visit their Cookeville, Tenn., campus and softball facility.
As impressed as the Golden Eagles were with Holder, she was equally impressed with the Tennessee Tech program and last week signed to join the school’s softball team.
“I love it up there,” said the two-time All-Region 1-7A Lady Packer. “It has that small-town feel.
“And they have a great program with state-of-the-art facilities. I’m real excited about going up there.”
Tennessee Tech plays in the NCAA’s Ohio Valley Conference and went 32-22 in 2022.
The Golden Eagles are getting a player who is used to winning.
Over the last four seasons, the Colquitt County girls softball team has gone 94-28 and made two trips to the state championships in Columbus.
Holder improved at the plate each of the last three years and had her best offensive season when the Lady Packers went 25-5 for the second year in a row in 2022, hitting .355 with six doubles, a home run and 19 runs batted in.
She finished her Colquitt County career 17 doubles, three homers and 52 runs batted in.
She also was productive at the plate with the Lady Dukes, leading the team in several offensive categories, including batting average.
Lady Packers coach Chance Pitts praised Holder for her outstanding defensive ability at first base and for her willingness to move to catcher for 12 games last season when starter Madison Plymel was injured.
She also was a scholar-athlete award winner at Colquitt County and for three seasons was the goalkeeper for the Lady Packers soccer team.
And she comes by her athletic ability naturally. Her father Collin Holder played baseball at Auburn and Troy.
That she was part of the most successful senior class in school history is not lost on the talented senior.
“I enjoyed every minute of it,” she said. “If I could do it all over again, I would.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.