Johnson named co-Region Player of the Year
MOULTRIE — Colquitt County sophomore Carliss Johnson has been named the Region 1-7A girls co-Player of the Year.
She shares the award with Tift County junior Shakira Chaney.
Johnson scored 352 points and averaged 17.6 points a game for the Lady Packers.
Julie Conner, who led Tift County to the region tournament championship, was named the Coach of the Year.
Lowndes sophomore Faith Johnson was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Tift County freshman Caitlyn Burgess was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Colquitt County also placed seniors Audreyanna Rowland and Camille Singletary on the All-Region first team and juniors Gracie Belle Paulk and Heaven Robinson on the second team.
Also on the All-Region 1-7A girls first team are Cali Conner and O’ashia Cusion of Tift County; Otaifo Esenabhalu and Taje Middleton of Lowndes; and Taylor Rietveld and Andrea Seay of Camden County.
The rest of the second team includes Tamyra Carter, Jazyiah Johnson and Janie Ragsdale of Tift County; Amyah Espanol and Kiersten Graham of Lowndes; and Virginia Shorts of Camden County.
