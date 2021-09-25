MOULTRIE – Laura Hailey Bryan’s infield single over the head of the Lowndes pitcher that plated two runs and ultimately gave the Colquitt County girls softball team a Region 1-7A sweep of the Vikettes on Thursday had other ramifications for the Lady Packers program.
The 9-8 victory also marked the 100th career victory for Lady Packers coach Chance Pitts.
In his sixth season as the Colquitt County girls coach, Pitts is now 100-68.
In 2019, his Lady Packers reached the milestones of most wins in a season, with 26, and deepest advance in the postseason with a berth in the Elite Eight.
He can now set his sights on catching Carman Phillips, who went 119-116-2 in eight seasons from 2005-2012, for having the most wins in the Colquitt County’s fast-pitch softball history.
The Lady Packers, now 15-3, will have plenty of opportunities to add to their coach’s victory totals in the coming weeks.
Beginning Monday, the Lady Packers will play six games in the final four days of the regular season.
Colquitt will try to clinch the top seed in the region tournament when it travels to Kingsland to meet Camden County on Wednesday and plays host to Tift County on Thursday in a pair of doubleheaders.
The region tournament is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The Class 7A state tournament will open on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Pitts’s first three teams went a combined 42-46.
His last three are 59-22 and counting.
The son of longtime Colquitt County football, baseball and softball coach Craig Pitts, Chance played baseball under Jerry Croft and was a second-team All-Region player in 2006.
He was an assistant coach when he was named to replace Jake Mobley, who stepped down in 2015 after coaching the Lady Packers for three seasons.
And on July 1, Pitts was named as the middle school athletic director, taking over from Tony Kirkland.
