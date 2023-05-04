MOULTRIE – Thunder had been threatening the event’s happening for several days, but cleared just long enough for Moultrie’s 2023 Relay for Life, held Friday night at the agriculture building on Veterans Parkway.
Relay for Life is a volunteer based program within the American Cancer Society that raises money for cancer research.
The events are worldwide and are the American Cancer Society’s largest charity foundation. This year there were eight teams in Moultrie.
For all members on each team, there is a minimum of $100 fundraiser per person that is donated to the cause.
Between the eight teams, $36,787.50 dollars were raised for the American Cancer Society.
The evening started out with event organizers Sonja Aldridge and Wanda Purvis conducting the opening ceremonies.
After the sponsors and event staff were thanked, 2023’s teams were introduced: Ameris Bank, Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Hamilton Hounds, Kehlani’s Bowtique, Lakeside Dream Team, Moultrie Federated Guild and Rosehill Rosebuds.
At Relay For Life events, teams camp out at a designated area, like the large grounds by the agriculture building, and either walk or run around a track.
Additionally, because cancer never sleeps, each team is asked to have a representative on the track at all times during the event.
The teams didn’t step on the track until lap three. The first lap was designated to the survivors and the second lap to caregivers.
Throughout the evening, several awards were presented.
Ameris Bank won the best campsite award, third place in the bed race, second place in the road to recovery race and was an honorable mention in the best T-shirt award.
Winning the best T-shirt award was Rosehill Rosebuds. They also placed second in the bed race and were the outstanding rookie team of the year.
Finally, Reggie Merrit & Crew took first in both the bed race and the road to recovery race.
