MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County boys and girls tennis teams took 3-2 Region 1-7A victories over Camden County on Thursday at Packer Park.
The Packers got a win at No. 1 singles where Mark Breedlove prevailed 6-1, 6-0.
Colquitt got another point at No. 2 singles were Zack Tucker won 6-3, 6-3.
Jacob Icard and Colin Faison at No. 1 doubles won 6-1, 6-1 as the Packers raised their record to 3-0.
Three of the girls matches went to three sets.
At No. 1 singles, Ava McCranie lost 2-6, 3-6.
At No. 2 singles, Eva Barnett lost the first set in a 5-7 tiebreaker, but then won the next two sets 6-2, 7-5.
Odessa Dixon, playing No. 3 singles, won her first set 7-5, but dropped the second 4-6.
She rallied in the third set to win 6-3.
At No. 1 doubles, Karli Yarbrough and Hayden Roberts lost the first set on a 4-7 tiebreaker, but won the second set 6-4. They lost the third set on 2-7 tiebreaker.
Shelly Azar and Ella Roberts won quickly at No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 6-2.
“The girls played well and fought hard after not being able to play for over a week,” coach Amber Hurst said.
The Lady Packers are now 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the region.
On Thursday, Colquitt is scheduled to play host to Thomasville at Packer Park on Senior Night.
Next week, the Lady Packers and Packers will travel to play Tift County on Thursday, Feb. 25, and will compete in the Wildcat Invitational in Valdosta on Feb. 26-27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.