CAIRO - Trailing 14-13 at the half, Colquitt County rallied to defeat Cairo 27-20 in a modified spring football game at West Thomas Stadium that featured the two teams’ varsity players competing in just the first three quarters.
The 12-minute fourth quarter was turned over to the junior varsities.
The varsity teams played 12-minute first and second quarters after which Cairo led 14-13.
The two teams then played an eight-minute third quarter in which the Packers outscored the Syrupmakers 14-6 to get the victory.
The game did not feature live kickoffs, kickoff returns, punts or punt returns.
The Packers defense allowed just two touchdowns, one of which came on a 75-yard completion from quarterback Braylon Robinson to Tyree Kelly with 2:15 left in the first half.
Landon Vickers converted after that score to give the Syrupmakers their 14-13 lead.
Cairo’s other first-half touchdown came on a blocked field goal attempt that Terrance Peoples returned 62 yards to the end zone.
Vickers converted after that touchdown as well to tie the game 7-7 with 3:41 left in the half.
Cairo’s other touchdown came on the last play of the third quarter on a pass from Robinson to Jamarion Bryant.
But the Packers defense also forced five three-and-outs.
Colquitt had the ball first to start the game and got three first downs in that possession before turning the ball over on downs.
But later in the quarter, the Packers drove 70 yards on seven plays to score on a 6-yard run by Chad White, who rushed for 30 yards on the drive.
Brett Fitzgerald converted to put Colquitt up 7-0 with 2:10 left in the quarter.
The Syrupmakers tied it when they blocked Fitzgerald’s field goal attempt in the second quarter, setting up Peoples’s scoop-and-score.
Colquitt then reclaimed the lead by driving 75 yards to score on a 2-yard by Charlie Pace.
But Fitzgerald’s point-after attempt was blocked and the Packers lead was only six at 13-7.
On the second play of Cairo’s next possession, Robinson found Kelly behind the Packers secondary and hooked up for a touchdown that tied the game and left Packers cornerbacks coach Dextra Polite shaking his head on the sidelines.
When Vickers converted for the second time, the Syrupmakers had their first lead at 14-13.
Cairo had the ball first in the second half, but the swarming Packers forced another three-and-out.
And Colquitt wrestled the lead back, going 67 yards to score on Pace’s second 2-yard touchdown run of the game.
I’marius Bussie relieved starter Neko Fann at quarterback in the drive and converted a big third down with a 20-yard toss to tight end Landen Thomas.
Cairo went three-and-out on each of its next two possessions and Colquitt cashed in the second when Bussie hit Zay Williams with an inside screen, which the rising junior took 60 yards to the end zone, shedding would-be tacklers along the way.
Fitzgerald’s successful conversion put Colquitt up 27-14 with 1:16 left.
Fann converted 9-of-15 passes for 50 yards.
Bussie hit on 2-of-4 for 82 yards, including the scoring connection with Williams.
Pace, the Packers’ leading returning rusher, carried 13 times for 95 yards and two scores.
White carried eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Six Packers made pass receptions, with Williams, Thomas, White, Pace and Landon Griffin getting two each.
Jaden Fowler had the other.
The game ended Colquitt County’s 10 days of spring practice.
