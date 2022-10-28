VALDOSTA - Colquitt County allowed just two field goals to defeat Valdosta 24-6 on Friday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium to win the Region 1-7A championship.
Regardless of what the Packers do next Friday at Richmond Hill, the Packers will finish first in the region and have the opportunity to play their first two state playoff game in the Hawg Pen.
The Packers led 10-3 at the half and 10-6 heading into the fourth quarter, when they scored on a pair of 1-yard runs by sophomore running back Day'Shawn Brown.
Colquitt will take a 9-0 record into its trip to Richmond Hill.
The game was tied at 3-3 when quarterback Neko Fann hits Zay Williams with a 29-yard inside screen pass for a touchdown and Brett Fitzgerald converted with 44 seconds left in the second quarter and Colquitt led 10-3 at the half.
Valdosta got another field goal early in the second to pull to within four, but never scored again.
Colquitt's Lyric Thomas had two second-half interceptions to slow the Wildcats, who finish the regular season with an 8-2 record and a two-game losing streak.
But the Packers got big pass receptions from Landon Griffin and Ny Carr to set up the two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
The Packers will play host to the No. 4 team from Region 2 in the first round of the playoffs.
