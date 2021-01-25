MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County wrestling team will face off with Mountain View on Saturday in the Class 7A state duals to be held at Parkview High School in Lilburn.
The top eight teams will congregate to determine the state championship,
With a win over Mountain View, the Packers could meet Region 1-7A rival Tift County in the second round.
Tift County will face West Forsyth.
In the other two first round matches, Region 1 champion and defending state champion Camden County will meet Archer.
The winner of that match will wrestle the Lowndes-North Forsyth survivor.
All four Region 1 teams qualified for the state's eight-team championship tournament.
The Packers, 15-3 in dual meets this season, advanced after winning over Grayson and North Paulding last Saturday in a sectional competition at North Paulding.
Mountain View, which located in Lawrenceville in Gwinnett County, defeated Milton 54-29 and edged Lambert 37-36 to advance.
The Bears are the Region 8 champions.
